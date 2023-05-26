FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames engulfed a box truck outside a restaurant in downtown Fort Lauderdale, prompting a quick response from firefighters.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 500 block of East Las Olas Boulevard, Friday afternoon.

Video shared by FLFR captured a thick cloud of smoke that caught the attention of pedestrians and drivers in the area.

Officials said another driver flagged down the driver of the truck and informed him of the fire.

Crews were able to contain the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby buildings.

No injuries were reported, but the resulting road closure has caused some congestion during rush hour. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.