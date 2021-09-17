SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County judge opted not to reduce the bond of a Sunrise woman charged with multiple counts of animal abuse after, police said, she hoarded and neglected dozens of cats inside her home.

Michelline Toulouse appeared in bond court Friday morning.

Broward Circuit Judge Tabitha Blackmon made it clear to the suspect that she is not allowed to possess any animals.

Toulouse faces 12 felony counts of aggravated animal abuse after police detectives found more than 50 cats, both dead and alive, inside her apartment back in May.

