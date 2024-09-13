FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused in the killing her grandparents will remain behind bars.

Jalisa Hill was denied bond during Friday’s court appearance.

The 38-year-old was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Police said she’s one of two people accused of killing her grandparents, Major and Claudette Melvin, inside their Fort Lauderdale home in March.

Maurice Newson, Hill’s ex-boyfriend, was arrested in connection to their deaths last month.

Police said they arrested Hill because “it is believed she worked in conjunction with Maurice Newson to murder her grandparents.”

