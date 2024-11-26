HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge denied bond for a woman who was accused of attempting to kidnap a 3-year-old child in Hallandale Beach.

Pamela Monslave, 39, was charged with confining a child under 13 years old without the consent of a parent.

During her court appearance on Tuesday, Monslave’s attorney claimed that the child in question was alone behind a fence.

The judge denied Monslave’s bond. She was also ordered to not have contact with the victim, cannot return to the scene, cannot have any contact with minors and cannot have any firearms, weapons or ammunition.

According to the arrest report, on Monday, witnesses saw Monslave remove the 3-year-old from a private fenced yard while he was playing outside.

The report then states that she carried the child eastbound along Southwest Third Street.

Two neighbors saw the incident and one of them took a photo and told the child’s mother who was inside the home.

When the child’s mother came outside, Monslave put the child down and he went toward his mother. Monslave then left the scene while the child’s mother called the police.

Monslave was identified and was taken into custody.

She is expected to appear before another judge.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.