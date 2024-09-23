POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was arrested in an intentional hit-and-run in Pompano Beach that killed a mother of three appeared before a judge.

Edwin Amaya, 30, was charged with premeditated murder.

During his court appearance on Tuesday, a judge denied Amaya bond.

“Mr. Amaya, I am holding you no bond at this time,” said the judge.

Amaya is accused of killing the mother of his child, Brenda Hernandez Amaya, with his truck on Saturday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at an apartment complex along Southwest Eighth Street, near South Cypress Road.

The horrific ordeal was captured on cellphone video.

“He said he wanted to kill all the people who were there,” said Brenda’s daughter.

Brenda’s 10-year old daughter saw the incident.

The family was headed to dinner on Saturday night at their home off cypress road in Pompano.

“He said he was going, he came to my mom, my mom fell down, when my mom fell down, he went backwards and that’s when my mom got stuck in the wheel,” she said.

According to deputies, Edwin is Brenda’s ex-partner and the father of one of her children.

They said he and Brenda were arguing about their shared two-year old child at the time before he hit her and ran off.

Now, a family is left broken and three children are left without their mother. They said she was hard working, humble and dedicated to her family.

According to court records, Edwin was previously arrested in 2018 for domestic violence charges against another woman.

He remains at the Broward County Jail.

