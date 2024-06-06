FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was arrested after, authorities said, he drove recklessly while fleeing from deputies on Interstate 95 in Broward County, appeared in court.

Anthony Williams, 25, was charged grand theft auto, resisting officer without violence, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, habitual driving while license suspended and probation violation.

During his court appearance on Thursday, a judge denied Williams’ bond.

“You’re being held no bond,” said the judge.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the department’s Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response Unit were surveilling Williams, who was driving erratically in a stolen Tesla, early Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said the 25-year-old entered the highway and proceeded to drive on the interstate near Broward Boulevard at a high rate of speed as detectives were attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

As Williams attempted to flee the scene, he struck a parked vehicle that was disabled on the highway. He then exited out of the car and fled on foot.

A 7News viewer took video of Williams as he ran barefoot across the highway and he was also seen wearing an ankle monitor. He is on probation for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges.

While he was running, detectives in an unmarked vehicle tried to stop him, but they were hit by another vehicle that was passing, which caused their truck to flip on its side.

As detectives searched for Williams, they established a perimeter in Fort Lauderdale, and with the help of a K-9, Williams was eventually found hiding in a loading truck and was taken into custody.

Williams is expected to face a judge again in a few more weeks.

