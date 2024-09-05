FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An alleged, confessed criminal appeared in court after being accused of two attempted kidnappings and sexual assault in Broward County, all involving teenage girls.

Rondel Joseph McDonald is facing 11 charges, which include two counts of sexual assault with a weapon and sexual battery of a victim over 12 years old, kidnap/inflict bodily harm or terrorize victims, and lewd and lascivious conduct by person 18 years or older.

During his court appearance on Thursday, a judge ordered the McDonald, 26, to stay away from minors, as well as to have a medical and mental screening.

“I do believe Mr. McDonald poses an extreme danger to the public, particularly minors in the community,” said a prosecutor.

According to officials, the first attempted abduction happened Thursday morning in Pompano Beach after a 15-year-old told deputies that a man in a gray sedan tailed her as she was walking to Blanche Ely High School.

“Should I run, and expect him to shoot me, or should I get in the car and take whatever is going to happen?” Nariah, one of McDonald’s victims, told 7News on Wednesday. “And he pulled out a gun, enough so I could see it through the window, and he was like, ‘Get in the car.’ My heart literally dropped.”

She then began running and made it to her friend’s house. Her friend, Ky’asjah Reynolds, also spoke with 7News.

“She was panicking, and she was like, ‘Somebody tried to take me, somebody tried to take me, somebody drew a gun on me, somebody drew a gun on me,’” said Reynolds.

Reynolds and her family called police.

What they didn’t know was that an hour later, and about 10 miles away, police said, the suspect tried to abduct another teen near Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale.

Just like Nariah, the would-be victim refused to get in McDonald’s older model Nissan and ran away.

Police said that there was third attempt early Tuesday morning after a teenage girl was approached at a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood off sunrise.

“She was so scared, did not know what to do, so she got in the vehicle,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Sgt. Hector Martinez.

Police said he took her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.

According to arrest documents, on Saturday, Aug. 24, five days before the first incident, Hollywood Police found McDonald sleeping in his car and blocking traffic.

They later linked the car to the attempted kidnappings.

“We noticed a lot of similarities, after sketches we thought it was the same guy,” official said.

Police said McDonald confessed.

“For me, to have to change my ways of walking to school, have to be on high alert is honestly ridiculous,” said Nariah, “and I feel like he’s just, honestly, very sick. It’s disgusting.”

McDonald remains in jail without bond.

