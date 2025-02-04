MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge denied bond for 28-year-old Jaime Taylor, who was arrested and accused of killing a man at a Miramar drug store.

“Good morning Mr. Taylor, you are charged with one count murder, dangerous depraved without premeditation. The court does find probable cause ,” said a judge. “Charges are obviously very, very serious. I am going to hold no bond at this time.”

Taylor was arrested on Monday in the alleged shooting death of Anthony Souvenir, after the two men apparently got into a heated exchange inside a Walgreens at 2499 SW 101st Ave., at the intersection of Miramar Boulevard and Palm Avenue.

“We know it was a customer dispute. Basically, two customers in the store got into an argument, they exchanged words, one produced a gun and fired a couple shots hitting that other customer,” said Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss.

Police arrived at the scene and found Souvenir suffering from a gunshot wound.

“Caller advised there’s a shooting in the Walgreens,” was heard over the Broadcastify police scanner.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said Taylor remained at the store after the shooting.

“Mr. Taylor was the one, carrying the firearm in a store in Broward County. He introduced the firearm into the situation. Up until that point it was just a verbal argument,” prosecutors said.

“Unfortunately people get into these disputes and with the proliferation of guns on our streets, unfortunately they devolve into this type of a situation,” said Moss.

On Tuesday, 7News spoke with victim’s father, Yves Souvenir’s, who said this loss has completely shattered their family.

“He’s a good son because he have a wife. He have a family and he take care of them,” he said.

Yves said the sudden death of his son has left him with more questions than answers.

“What happened now? He’s not there anymore. He has died. Now he’s in freezer now. Freezer, freeze, to become ice. What now? That problem just come. We’re not prepared,” said Yves.

Anthony Souvenir is survived by his wife and children.

It’s still unclear what the dispute was about.

