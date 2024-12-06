PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of deliberately striking a woman with his vehicle in an attempted murder near a Pembroke Park gas station in September.

Kristopher Keith Roman, 29, was charged with attempted felony murder.

He was taken into custody following an investigation into the Sept. 2 incident at the Orion Gasoline Station, located at 3990 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

During his court appearance on Friday, a judge denied Roman bond.

Police responded to the scene at around 2:24 a.m. and found the victim unresponsive with multiple traumatic injuries. The individual was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

According to investigators, surveillance footage captured Roman accelerating his 2022 light blue Honda Accord toward the victim, striking her intentionally. Further evidence, including witness statements and cell tower data, confirmed Roman’s presence at the scene.

“It was intentional because he actually swerved to hit the victim,” said Pembroke Park Police Chief Daniel DeCoursey. “You can actually hear the tire screeching and the motor’s reeving as he basically hit the victim at a high-rate of speed.”

Police revealed that days after the incident, Roman filed a delayed stolen vehicle report and had the vehicle repossessed.

The Pembroke Park Police Department credited the collaboration of multiple agencies, including the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Miramar Police, Pembroke Pines Police, and the U.S. Secret Service, for assisting in the case.

While the victim has since been released from the hospital, her family said her road to recovery will be a long one.

