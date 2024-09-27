FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge on Friday denied bond for three suspects who were arrested after they were accused of firing shots at officers during a police pursuit in Fort Lauderdale.

The trio are facing several charges, which include three counts of attempted felony murder.

According to police, the incident happened on Thursday after the three suspects attempted to pull off an armed robbery.

Police pursued them and when they were pulled over, they ran and fired shots behind them.

Those bullets hit a bystander’s cars near Lauderdale Manors on Northwest 15th Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard.

No one was hurt.

