HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A bomb threat led to an evacuation of a South Florida high school.

Hallandale Beach Police responded to Hallandale High School after the school reported a bomb threat.

Officials said all students and staff were safely evacuated from the campus as an abundance of caution.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic in the area has been limited due to the ongoing investigation.

