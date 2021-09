HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Hallandale Beach are being asked to boil their water.

A contractor in the area broke a 6-inch water main west of Federal Highway between Pembroke Road and Northeast Seventh Street.

Businesses in Atlantic Village are affected.

No word yet on when services will be restored.

