COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break in Cooper City is affecting a local preschool.

Cooper City officials are working on repairs to a water main break that occurred at the intersection of Stirling Road and Hiatus Road.

Due to the water main break, officials have ordered a precautionary boil water order for Learning in Motion Preschool which is located within the affected area.

https://twitter.com/CooperCityGOV/status/1838758687122329686 X

The boil water notice will remain in effect for a minimum of 48 hours, according to officials.

No other homes or businesses have been affected by the water main break.

