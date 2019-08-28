Boil water order in effect in Hallandale Beach due to water plant pipe burst

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A boil water order has been issued for the entire city of Hallandale Beach because of a pipe that burst at the water treatment plant.

The break occurred at the water plant at 630 NW Second St., Wednesday.

The pipe burst caused a significant drop in water pressure citywide.

The City of Hallandale Beach opened a connection to North Miami Beach, which allowed them to restore water pressure.

