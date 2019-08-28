Boil water order in effect in Hallandale Beach due to water plant pipe burst

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A boil water order has been issued for the entire city of Hallandale Beach because of a pipe that burst at the water treatment plant.

The break occurred at the water plant at 630 NW Second St., Wednesday.

📢⚠️ A BOIL WATER NOTICE HAS BEEN ISSUED CITY-WIDE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. A pipe burst at the City's Water Plant and repairs are currently underway. Boil all water for drinking, food preparation, and brushing your teeth. Stay tuned for updates. #HBHERE4U pic.twitter.com/AMsujTCxVp — Hallandale Beach (@MYHBeach) August 28, 2019

The pipe burst caused a significant drop in water pressure citywide.

The City of Hallandale Beach opened a connection to North Miami Beach, which allowed them to restore water pressure.

