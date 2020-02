FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The water is once again safe to drink in Fort Lauderdale’s Rio Vista neighborhood.

Officials on Friday lifted a precautionary boil water notice for residents living near Cordova Road and Southeast 11th Street.

Crews have fixed a broken water main in the area that was the source of the problem.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.