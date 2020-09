FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The water is once again safe to drink in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

The precautionary boil water notice has been lifted for residents living along Seabreeze Boulevard from Las Olas to Holiday Drive.

Crews quickly fixed a broken water main in the area, and samples of the water came back clean.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.