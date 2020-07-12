Boil water notice, lane closures after main break in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Fort Lauderdale are making emergency repairs after a water main broke in a busy section east of downtown.

City officials said the six-inch rupture took place near the intersection of Royal Palm Drive and Las Olas Boulevard, Saturday morning.

As a result, officials have issued a boil water notice for residents in an area near Royal Palm Drive.

Both westbound lanes of Las Olas near Royal Palm remain closed as of Saturday night while crews fix the break.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.