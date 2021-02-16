Boil water notice issued in portions of Broward County following lightning strike at water treatment plant

A large portion of Broward County has been placed under a boil water order.

The order, which affects Pompano Beach, Lighthouse Pointe, Deerfield Beach and parts of Coconut Creek, comes after a lightning strike hit a water treatment plant, cutting off the water to scores of homes and businesses.

“We can’t cook, so pretty much if I was to run out of water in my pasta pot, no more pasta, no more dishes,” said Anne Marie’s Pizza and Wine Co. cook Lulu Lavena.

When the water slowed to a drizzle, the dinner hour was pretty much over at Anne Marie’s Pizza and Wine Co. in Pompano Beach.

“And, you know, we’re in the middle of the rush. Everything’s moving. We’re making to-go orders, delivery orders. We just opened Tuesday, and we’re prepping for our grand opening on Thursday, and pretty much the water just stopped working on us,” Lavena said.

County officials said lightning struck a water treatment plant handling Lighthouse Pointe and Pompano Beach, knocking off three pumps and cutting off water supplies to both cities and parts of Deerfield Beach.

“I just finished a Peloton workout, so I showered in our pool in the backyard,” said Lighthouse Pointe resident Casey.

Fortunately for Casey, the water came on in her home moments later.

Two hours later, the water came back on at Anne Marie’s as well, but now a boil water order is in effect.

“[It was] super frustrating, especially when you have a dining room full of guests and you have to explain to them that the water is not working, and then they start to wonder if they have water at home working as well,” Lavena said.

Broward County officials released a statement that detailed the boundaries of the order as: “For residences and businesses within the cities of Lighthouse Point, Pompano Beach, Coconut Creek and Deerfield Beach that are located within the area bounded by: Hillsboro Beach Boulevard to the north; NW 16th Street to the south; the Intracoastal Waterway to the east; and the Florida Turnpike to the west; as well as the area bounded by NW 77th Court to the north; NW 73rd Street to the south; Lyons Road to the east; and North State Road 7 to the west.”

A map detailing the boundaries can be found below:

