HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials in Hallandale Beach have issued a boil water notice following a water main break.

Crews on Friday were hard at work making repairs to a ruptured 10-inch main in the area of 12th Avenue and Seventh Street.

Officials said residents who live between Northeast Eighth and 14th avenues and between Fifth and Seventh streets will need to boil all water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and washing dishes.

This is expected to last for at least 48 hours.

