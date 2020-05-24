Boil water notice issued in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood after water main break

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale has issued a precautionary boil water notice following a water main break in the Rio Vista neighborhood.

The notice, announced Sunday afternoon, applies to residents in the vicinity of Cordova Road, between Southeast Seventh and Ninth streets.

Officials said residents in this section will experience low or no water pressure while crews repair an 8-inch water main along the 800 block of Cordova Road.

Officials advise residents to bring water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes to a roiling boil for at least one minute.

Residents with any questions can call the city’s 24-Hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.

