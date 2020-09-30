Boil water notice issued for section of Lauderhill after disruption from fire hydrant repair

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A boil water notice has been issued in Lauderhill Wednesday after emergency repairs to a fire hydrant caused a disruption to the water service.

The boil water notice affects homes and businesses east of Inverrary Boulevard West and west of Environ Boulevard just north of Oakland Park Boulevard and south of the Inverrary Golf Course.

Water service has since been restored, but residents will have to boil their water until further notice.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.