Boil water notice issued for section of Las Olas Isles after main break

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials in Fort Lauderdale have issued a precautionary boil water notice for a part of Las Olas Isles as crews work to repair a water main break in the area.

Saturday’s announcement, effective immediately, comes as crews continue to perform emergency repairs to a 6-inch rupture on Hendricks Isle.

Officias said residents who live in the impacted area will experience service interruptions and low water pressure while repairs are made.

Residents are advised to boil water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes for at least a minute.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until water samples come back clear for two consecutive days.

For additional questions, residents may call the city’s 24-Hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000 or click here.

