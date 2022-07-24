HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials in Hallandale Beach have issued a precautionary boil water notice following a water main break in the area.

According to officials, a 16-inch main ruptured along the 700 block of Three Islands Boulevard. The leak was discovered at around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Crews worked throughout the day to excavate the area to access the break site and make the repair.

Water service to nearby homes was restored at around 3:30 p.m.

Officials said the boil water notice will remain in effect until tests come back showing that the water is safe to drink. As a precaution, area residents are urged to boil water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

