Boil water notice issued for part of Hallandale Beach after main break

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials in Hallandale Beach have issued a boil water notice after a water main break on a golf course.

According to city officials, a contractor ruptured the 10-inch water main at 500 Diplomat Parkway, Saturday.

The staff on site isolated the main to repair. As of Saturday night, crews are working to repair it.

Update: The pipe repair should be completed in the next hour and a half. The impacted area will remain on a boil water notice for a minimum of 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/G9ypsrAh62 — Hallandale Beach (@MYHBeach) September 8, 2019

Officials said all residents living in the area east of 14th Avenue to Diplomat Parkway, between Atlantic Shores and Hallandale Beach boulevards should boil their water for at least three minutes before use.

The advisory does not apply for residents of Golden Isles and Three Islands. Although water pressure may be lower than usual, water is safe to drink at these locations.

