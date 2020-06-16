Boil water notice issued for Davie neighborhood after main break

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break in a Davie neighborhood has prompted officials to issue a precautionary boil water notice.

The 16-inch water main ruptured in the area of Orange Drive, West of Nob Hill Road, at around 4:20 p.m., Tuesday.

The boil water notice applies to residents who live in the area bordered by Orange Drive to the South, Nob Hill Road to the East, Hiatus Road to the West and Southwest 26th Street to the North.

The water main break has since been repaired.

