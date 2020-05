FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The tap water is safe to drink again in a section of Fort Lauderdale.

City officials on Thursday lifted a boil water advisory for residents who live along Isle of Venice Drive.

That advisory had been in effect since Monday.

Crews have since made the necessary repairs, and water sample tests have come back at acceptable levels.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.