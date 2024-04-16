HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have issued a precautionary boil water advisory for parts of Hollywood.

City officials on Monday issued the advisory following a water line repair.

The advisory applies to utility customers who live between north of Grant Street to south of Arthur Street and between 65th and 66th avenues.

Although repairs have already been made, officials said, potential contaminants may still be in the tap water.

