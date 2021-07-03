MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boil water advisory is in effect for a portion of Margate.

City officials said on Saturday said the notice applies to an isolated area. It includes Margate Boulevard west of West River Drive and east of Northwest 63rd Terrace.

Officials said the advisory also extends to the cul-de-sacs of Northwest 63rd Avenue, Northwest 62nd Way and Northwest 62nd Terrace (Madison Avenue).

Officials said the area consists of 32 residential customers, 18 north of Margate Boulevard and 14 south of Margate Boulevard.

Officials advise these residents boil their water before using it.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice. For more information, click here.

