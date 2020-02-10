Boil water advisory issued after water main break in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood of Bayview Drive

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale has issued a boil water advisory for residents living near Bayview Drive after a water main break Sunday night.

The city issued a boil water notice for residents living east of Bayview Drive from Northeast 26th Street south to Northeast 24th Place and the block just south of Northeast 26th Street and west of Bayview up to Northeast 27th Avenue.

According to the city, the water main break was caused by repairs being done to a fire hydrant, not the decaying pipes that residents have been dealing with since December.

Crews are performing emergency repairs on the 10-inch cast-iron pipe around Northeast 25th Court.

This is Fort Lauderdale’s second water main break since Saturday, when a 16-inch pipe ruptured in the south fork of the New River, near Southwest Seventh Street.

