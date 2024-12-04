HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released body camera footage shows a woman being arrested in Hallandale Beach moments after she’s accused of attempting to kidnap a 3–year-old boy.

“Is it a boy or girl?” an officer is heard asking.

Police arrested Pamela Monsalve on Nov. 25 after she was accused of scooping up a 3-year-old child from a fenced in yard.

Monsalve then took off down a Hallandale Beach street.

Police said two people saw what happened and notified the child’s mother, who was inside the house.

That’s when the 39-year-old put the child back down but as she walked away, the police were called.

The woman was later found and identified.

In police body cam video, Monsalve can be heard offering an explanation to police.

“He was outside. He was naked. He was like here with a shirt[she demonstrated by pointing to herself]. Everything was naked and I asked for the people around to call police and nobody would call police. And I told the little boy ‘Where’s your mom?’ and he said no,” said Monsalve.

“So where’s the little boy now?” asked an officer.

“Well they were- I got the little boy and everybody was like don’t get the little boy and I gave it back to the mom,” she said.

But Monsalve could not seem to remember where she found the 3-year-old in the first place.

“Where’s the playground?” asked an officer.

“Near the…outside the…the…outside the…when the mom came out I gave it back,” she said.

At her bond hearing the following day, prosecutors argued her alleged actions are the definition of kidnapping.

“I can’t imagine what act can cause more extreme fear, distress,” said the prosecutor.

Monsalve’s bond was denied at her hearing last week.

The judge also ordered her no contact with the victim, no contact with any other minors, and forbidding her from carrying a firearm.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.