POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale Police officer’s body camera captured troubling treatment he received after he pulled over the vice mayor of Pompano Beach earlier this year in video that has recently gone viral.

The vulgar exchange showed the moments after the officer stopped Pompano Beach Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins for allegedly speeding back April.

“What’s going on tonight?” asked the officer.

“Nothing,” said Perkins.

“Nothing? The speed limit is 40 [mph] over here, and it’s only 30 on [a nearby avenue],” said the officer. “You’re driving crazy down multiple places. You were doing 40 down [a nearby avenue], and you’re doing 60 down here.”

The officer asked Perkins for her driver’s license. He then went back to his squad car and returned to issue her a warning.

“Ms. Perkins, you need to slow down, OK? This is going to be a warning that’s warning you about speeding,” the officer told Perkins. “Did you hear what I said?”

Perkins then put her hand to her left ear as if to convey that she was listening.

“Did you hear what I said? You’ve got to slow down. I’m writing you a warning for speeding tonight, OK?” said the officer.

Perkins asked for the officer’s name. As she began to drive away, she said, “I’m Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins of the City of Pompano Beach. Y’all need to find something better to [expletive] do.”

“OK,” replied the officer.

A 7News crew went by Perkins’ home on Saturday night. There was no answer, but an SUV similar to the one she was driving that night was parked in the driveway with an official City of Pompano Beach business placard.

Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale’s fraternal order of police commended the officer for his respect and professionalism.

