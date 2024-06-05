CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Body camera video shows the chaos and horror following a crash that killed a 6-year-old girl and injured her great-grandmother.

The 6-year-old, identified as Harlow Tran, was ejected from the car because of the May 5 crash.

“Where’s the baby? where’s the baby?” an officer asked.

“Over there, over there,” said bystanders.

“Where’s the other car?” asked the officer. “Who else is in the car?”

According to Coral Springs Police, Tran was in the car with her great-grandmother when a driver was who attempting to run away from officers crashed into them.

Police found the suspect, 26-year-old Chevon Graham, moments after their arrival and quickly made an arrest.

“I’m gonna put the cuffs on and roll you on your side, all right?” an officer told Graham.

The bodycam video was released by state prosecutors, hours after Tran’s mother made a tearful plea in a Broward County courtroom.

“I sit in my living room every day, and I see her butterfly urn, and I just want to hold her again, Chevon,” said Samari Curbelo.

Curbelo took the stand on Tuesday as she pleaded with the judge against reducing Graham’s bond.

“Judge, I would like you to consider not reducing the bond, because Chevon Graham could make the bond and have a taste of freedom, and my Harlow won’t,” said Curbelo.

Graham’s attorney urged the judge to lower the bond from $226,000 to $100,000.

The suspect is accused of running from police by driving 107 miles per hour.

Surveillance cameras captured the violent crash in the 8500 block of West Sample Road.

After the crash, Graham tried to deny to officers interrogating him that he was the driver.

“I’m trying to figure out what’s going on with the crash because we got people telling me you are driving the car, and you’re telling me you are not driving the car,” said the interrogating officer.

However, the evidence was clear, as witnesses placed Graham behind the wheel.

“Not to mention we have people that were on scene that pulled you out from behind the steering wheel,” said the officer.

Witnesses on the scene of the crash quickly called police.

“I need an ambulance. A baby got hit by a car, please!” said one caller.

Police said Tran’s car seat, still attached to the SUV’s seat, was thrown from the vehicle as it was split in half.

In court on Tuesday, Tran’s family appeared to show a strong show of force against lowering the bond.

“Now is not the time for leniency,” said one of Tran’s family members who appeared in court.

“I ask the court to please protect the community,” said Enrique Perez Jr, Tran’s great-uncle.

“I want him off the streets. He needs to take accountability,” said Amanda Perez.

After hours of hearing from both sides, the judge wasted no time announcing the decision.

“The defendant’s motion to reduce bond is denied,” the judge said.

In his explanation, the judge said that Graham was a danger to the community and a flight risk.

The attorney for Tran’s family was pleased with the decision.

“Luckily, justice prevailed today, and the motion to reduce the bond was denied,” said John Tolley.

Tolley said this is only the first step in their search for justice.

“I just would like some accountability for the actions that were made, because my Harlow had to pay the consequence, and she didn’t have to,” said Curbelo.

The judge increased Graham’s bond by about $30,000 after the State Attorney’s Office added additional charges related to this case. He remains at the Broward County Jail.

