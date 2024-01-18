HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police body camera video offers a new view of a wild pursuit and high-tech takedown in Hollywood involving two suspected carjackers — from the officers’ perspective.

The bodycam footage captured the moment Hollywood Police officers caught and cuffed the suspects in broad daylight along Washington Street, between 52nd and 56th streets, Dec. 26.

“Get out of the car! Get out of the car!” an officer is heard yelling in the video.

The video, acquired by 7News, follows a carjacking, police pursuit and crash, investigators said.

Before the takedown in the street, there was the dramatic move officers made while behind the wheel of their police vehicle to apprehend the subjects in a stolen yellow Chevrolet Camaro.

To slow the crooks’ roll, officers got gadget-happy, by activating their Grappler device, which shoots netting that slings and disables the tire of the getaway car.

Surveillance video shows the skidding Camaro smash into a gate with officers right on their tail.

A dash camera captured the officers Inside the cruiser, as well as the actual deployment mechanism used to put The Grappler in motion.

The suspected thieves were immediately stopped in their tracks. Officers’ tense commands made at gunpoint ensued seconds later.

The two 17-year-olds inside the Camaro were busted after going down … by way of The Grappler.

7News cameras on Wednesday night captured the fence involved in the crash, still unrepaired.

Both juveniles involved in the carjacking have pending cases.

