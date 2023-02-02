NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Bodycam video of a Christmas Eve crash into a canal has been released that show Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies diving into danger to rescue a woman who had intentionally driven her car into the water.

The incident happened on Christmas Eve when temperatures in South Florida dropped to the 40s, but that didn’t stop deputies from rushing to the rescue.

A witness described to the officers what they saw.

“All of the sudden, saw her swerve off this road,” the witness said. “The wheels were like bumping in a weird manner, and then they splashed in the water.”

There was no hesitation from the deputies as they reached the bank of the water. They immediately entered.

There was little to no light to guide them, and there was no sign of the sunken car.

The deputies rushed to the woman’s aid and pulled her to safety.

“Yo, is that the only one in there?” said a deputy.

“We got her,” said another deputy.

“Is there anyone else in the car?” the deputy said.

“No one else is in the car, she’s fine,” the deputy responded.

BSO believe that the woman intentionally drove her car into the canal.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

