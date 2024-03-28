FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released body camera footage captured the moment, police said, officers were forced to fire on a man at a Fort Lauderdale hotel.

The incident occurred at the Holiday Inn Express located at 1500 SE 17th St. Cswy. on March 21.

According to preliminary investigations, Fort Lauderdale Police received a 911 text at approximately 7:39 a.m. from a man claiming to have killed someone in his hotel room.

The suspect, later identified as 44-year-old Karl Chludinsky of Margate, also alleged that his wife had been sexually assaulted and threatened to harm anyone who approached his room.

The bodycam footage shows the moment responding officers attempted to make contact with Chludinsky.

“Hands up, Hands up! Let me see your hands!” said responding officers.

Chludinsky is then seen opening the door, with a cellphone in one hand and a firearm pointed at officers in the other. Officers are then seen exchanging gunfire with Chludinsky.

“Gun, gun, gun!” said an officer.

Chludinsky subsequently retreated into the room, prompting a SWAT response for entry.

Multiple shots were fired again. During the gunfire, FLPD Officer Jack DiCristofalo was struck.

“Hey, I’m hit. I’m hit pretty good,” DiCristofalo said.

FLPD said that upon entry, Chludinsky was found dead. Police said that no other individuals were present in the room at the time.

DiCristofalo suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

FLPD Officer Pascal France suffered minor injuries unrelated to gunfire and was treated at the scene.

DiCristofalo, France and FLPD Officer Jose Lopez were placed on administrative leave with pay pending investigations by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and an internal review, as per department policy.

