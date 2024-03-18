DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released body camera footage captured the moment, police said, officers were forced to fire on a man in Davie.

Davie Police responded to the scene at the 14500 block of Southwest 24th Street on Friday, where the man was reportedly suffering from a medical emergency.

A loved one told 7News that the man who was fatally gunned down by Davie Police officers following the confrontation was 39-year-old Steve Amann.

The body camera footage obtained by 7News showed Amann approaching officers after he was loitering in the area.

In another part of the footage, Amann was seen reaching for something on his back and then making a gesture as if he had a gun towards officers.

Police then drew their weapons and shot Amann.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

