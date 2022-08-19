POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are investigating a small plane crash off the coast of South Florida after U.S. Coast Guard crews recovered a person’s body.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot of a Cessna 172 departed from Pompano Beach Airpark on Thursday morning.

Investigators said the aircraft crashed into the ocean northeast of Pompano Beach sometime later.

FAA officials said the pilot was the only one on board.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said crews from their Lake Worth Inlet base spent hours searching the waters. At around 6 p.m., they found the plane’s wheel, two life jackets and a body believed to be the pilot’s in the water. They stopped searching just before 7 p.m.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate the crash.

