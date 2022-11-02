HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The body of a missing diver has been found.

The body of Vitali Kremez was found on Hollywood Beach, Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard spent days searching for the 36-year-old after he vanished off the coast, Sunday.

Kremez’s body was found by people who were out on the beach after it washed ashore.

Officials are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.