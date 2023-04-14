MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miramar Police Department confirmed that the search for 18-year-old Linnon “LJ” Latham came to a heartbreaking end on Thursday evening after, officials said, his body was found in a lake in the Vizcaya community.

The cause of Latham’s death remains unknown, but his body will be examined by the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office in order to determine the cause.

Although there is no suspicion of foul play at present time, investigations into the incident are ongoing.

In a statement, the Miramar Police Department extended their sympathies and assured the public that they are working diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding Latham’s death.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department, Broward Sheriff’s Office, Miami-Dade Police Department and South Broward Drainage District assisted in the search for LJ.

