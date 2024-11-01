SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway in Sunrise after an elderly woman’s body was found floating in a canal.

Sunrise Police arrived at the scene in the area of 2900 N. Pine Island Road, Friday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where dive crews retrieved the body.

Although details remain limited, officials said no foul play is suspected.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.