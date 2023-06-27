POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The body of a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was discovered on the beach near the Hillsboro Inlet, authorities reported.

Deputies arrived at the scene, located near 2300 Bay Drive, on Tuesday and found an adult male who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

In an official statement, BSO confirmed that the deputy died by suicide. The statement expressed, “This is a challenging day for our agency as we support each other through the sudden loss of one of our deputies. Our primary concern is the well-being of his family and colleagues, ensuring they receive the necessary resources and support to cope with this tragic event.”

According to BSO, the deceased deputy was under investigation by law enforcement authorities for an incident that occurred during his off-duty hours.

The deputy had served with BSO for four years and was off-duty at the time of his passing.

If you, or someone you know is struggling, help is available on the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988. You can also contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness at NAMI.org.

