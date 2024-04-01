PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a vehicle was found submerged in a Parkland canal with a body inside.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire responded to a distress call in the area of 10900 NW 78th Place shortly after 11 a.m., Monday, reporting a vehicle submerged in the canal.

Upon arrival, divers were deployed and located a body within the vehicle.

BSO detectives have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the vehicle was seen upside down in the water as well as sheen on the surface, possibly caused by leaking oil or fuel.

