MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have discovered a body inside a Jeep that they pulled from a Miramar canal.

The vehicle was found in the waters behind an IHOP along Miramar Parkway and University Drive, Thursday.

Police cannot confirm if the body found was that of Joseph Valentine Morgan, who went missing Oct. 30.

Even though investigators have not confirmed the identity of the person inside, the vehicle does match the description of one owned by Morgan.

Morgan, 71, was driving a 2002 white Jeep Grand Cherokee when he went missing.

