FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a body found inside a burning car.

Around 3 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the 6400 block of Northwest 21st Avenue when a car that was fully engulfed in flames, Thursday.

Fire rescue arrived and extinguished the flames.

A deceased adult male was located inside the car.

This is an ongoing investigation.

