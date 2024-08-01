MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members have confirmed that a body found in a canal in western Miramar is that of an 81-year-old woman who had been reported missing for over a week.

Carol Tormey, who had been missing since July 21, was the subject of a Silver Alert issued by authorities. She was last seen in Fort Lauderdale, prompting a widespread search.

Two fishermen on Wednesday discovered the body along Southwest 196th Avenue near Pembroke Road.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the body. However, Tormey’s family members said on social media they believe it is her.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

