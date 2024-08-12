PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Skeletal remains found in a submerged vehicle in Plantation over the weekend are believed to belong to an 83-year-old man missing since 2004, according to police.

On July 21, 2004, the Plantation Police Department was notified about a missing 83-year-old man, who had left his home at 8448 NW 10th St.

The man, who was said to be suffering from depression and multiple health issues, had reportedly expressed suicidal thoughts, telling his 80-year-old wife he intended to drive his 1999 silver Buick LeSabre into a canal or lake.

Despite extensive searches of local waterways with dive teams, police said the man and his vehicle were never found.

On Saturday, volunteers from Sunshine State Sonar, while searching for an unrelated missing person case, discovered a submerged vehicle in a lake in the 100 block of Wimbledon Lakes Drive.

Plantation police detectives and the Broward Sheriff’s Office Forensic Dive Team identified the vehicle as a 1990s model Buick LeSabre.

Skeletal remains were recovered from the vehicle, and authorities believe they may belong to the missing man.

His identity has not been confirmed, pending verification through DNA or dental records.

The man’s next of kin have also been notified.

