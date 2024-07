FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A body was discovered floating in a canal in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, Fort Lauderdale Police and the Broward Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene at 6300 NE 14th Ave, Monday afternoon.

Officials talked to one possible witness.

The body was not identified and police did not disclose the cause of death.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.