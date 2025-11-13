MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Police has released never-before-seen footage of their arrest of a mother whose child was later reported missing after not being seen in months.

Last month, officers stopped Passha Davis near State Road 7 and told her they were investigating a shoplifting case that had occurred at the Dollar Tree across the street and had a description of a possible subject.

Footage captures Davis standing handcuffed in front of a police cruiser as she speaks to the officers.

During the interaction, Davis repeatedly asks the officers why she is being detained, and she wants to know the law and more information on the incident.

Video shows officers explaining the process to her. They ask her for her name, which she refuses to give.

“I do need to gather your information,” an officer says.

“Without even making sure if I’m even the person?” said Davis.

“Uh, you matched it…” said the officer.

“I was not at the scene. Whatever you’re saying, I’m not there,” said Davis.

“OK,” said the officer.

“You’re picking a random person based on [a description.] That’s not fair. No, I’m not giving you my information,” said Davis.

“I’m picking you because you match the description to the tee, including the orange socks,” said the officer.

Officers say they saw Davis trying to hide some of the stolen merchandise.

Another video shows a female officer conducting a pat-down of Davis.

“I’m going to do a pat down, and we’re going to move on with our lives. Since she’s refusing to identify herself, which is a crime,” said the officer.

Dollar Tree decided not to pursue any charges for the alleged shoplifting.

But officers still arrested Davis following their chat and charged her with resisting without violence and false identification.

Days after her arrest, authorities issued a Missing Endangered notice for Davis’ 10-year-old daughter, Gabrielle Patricia Terrelonge. The child had last been seen in June.

When asked about her daughter, authorities say Davis said she had no idea and that the child should be with another relative.

But she wasn’t with anyone, and as of Thursday afternoon, no one knows where the child is.

Davis was additionally charged with child neglect.

Authorities have now partnered with the FBI to gather more information about Terrelonge.

Anyone with information about Gabrielle’s whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111 or 911.

