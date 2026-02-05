HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were able to make a swift takedown of a man who they say tried to break into a vacation rental.

Hollywood Police officers responded to the area near North 29th Avenue and Center Street to reports of a man attempting to force his way into the rental.

Body camera footage captured officers finding the subject and quickly placing him under arrest.

According to neighbors, the man was acting aggressively and kicked the front door multiple times.

No injuries were reported.

