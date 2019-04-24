Body camera video captures BSO deputy punching suspect handcuffed to hospital bed

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Public Defender’s Office is accusing a deputy of using excessive force on a handcuffed suspect.

Broward Sheriff’s Office units were called to a domestic disturbance at a Pompano Beach Walmart back in Jan. 1.

Deputy Jorge Sobrino investigated and subsequently arrested David O’Connell for resisting without violence.

Before being taken to jail, O’Connell was transported to North Broward Medical Center to be evaluated.

That’s where things took a violent turn.

Sobrino’s body camera, which was placed on a nearby table, captured O’Connell with one arm handcuffed to the hospital bed.

He appeared to be upset, pointing his arms in the direction of the deputy while shouting.

“I wanna sign off!” O’Connell is heard yelling. “I wanna sign off!”

Both the deputy and the suspect argue back and forth in a profanity-laced exchange.

A short time later, Sobrino could be seen striking O’Connell.

“I’m not [expletive] touching you!” he is heard yelling back at the deputy.

O’Connell’s free arm is then put behind his back as he begs for Sobrino to stop.

In an arrest report, Sobrino claimed that O’Connell pushed him first, and in turn, he felt forced to strike.

The video, however, appears to show differently.

An investigation behind the deputy’s actions remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.